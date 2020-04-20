Advertisement
BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 86 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Nigeria
Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), taking Nigeria’s total infections to 627.
The NCDC confirmed this late on Sunday via a statement on Twitter.
According to the agency, of the 86 new cases, seventy were in Lagos, seven in FCT, three in Katsina, three in Akwa Ibom, one in Jigawa, one in Bauchi and one in Borno.
As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is:
Lagos- 376
FCT- 88
Kano- 36
Osun- 20
Oyo- 16
Edo- 15
Ogun- 12
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 12
Bauchi- 7
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 9
Delta- 4
Ekiti- 3
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Borno- 1
Jigawa- 2
One case previously reported in Kano, has been transferred to Jigawa state.
Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Kano is 36 as at the 19th of April 2020
