Advertisement

BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 86 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Nigeria

Channels Television  
Updated April 20, 2020

 

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), taking Nigeria’s total infections to 627.

The NCDC confirmed this late on Sunday via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 86 new cases, seventy were in Lagos, seven in FCT, three in Katsina, three in Akwa Ibom, one in Jigawa, one in Bauchi and one in Borno.

 



More on Coronavirus

Lagos Records 70 New Cases Of COVID-19 In One Day

BREAKING: Davido’s Fiancee, Chioma Recovers From COVID-19

Just In: Fresh Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Bauchi

Jigawa Records Second Case Of COVID-19, Govt Announces Lockdown In Kazure

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement