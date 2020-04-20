BREAKING: NCDC Confirms 86 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Nigeria

Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), taking Nigeria’s total infections to 627.

The NCDC confirmed this late on Sunday via a statement on Twitter.

According to the agency, of the 86 new cases, seventy were in Lagos, seven in FCT, three in Katsina, three in Akwa Ibom, one in Jigawa, one in Bauchi and one in Borno.

Deaths: 21 pic.twitter.com/7gsnusWRow — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is: Lagos- 376

FCT- 88

Kano- 36

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 12

Bauchi- 7

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 9

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 3

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

Borno- 1

Jigawa- 2 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020