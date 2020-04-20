Ondo Index Case Recovers, Tests Negative For Coronavirus

The index case of coronavirus in Ondo State has recovered from the disease, the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has announced.

Governor Akeredolu made the announcement on Monday in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle.

The case is a military officer who returned from India.

In his tweets, the governor noted that he received the news of the recovery on Friday last week from the Commissioner for Health and Chairman of Inter-Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 in the state.

He explained that the patient was successfully treated at the government’s facility and has tested negative twice to the disease.

“What this means is that the first patient of the viral infection is now completely healed and free to go home, indeed free to resume his normal life in service to our country,” Governor Akeredolu.

He added, “It is important to inform us all that upon presenting with the symptoms of the infection while in quarantine, the first sample from this Army officer was taken at the Nigerian Army Barracks, Akure on the 2nd of April 2020 and sent for test to ascertain his status.”

The governor said the result came out positive on April 3 while the military officer was subsequently admitted into the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Akure, the state capital.

He explained that the case was on admission in the hospital where he received treatment until some improvements were noticed in his health.

The military officer, according to Governor Akeredolu, is in stable clinical condition has been declared fit for discharge.

