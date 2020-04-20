Katsina Declares Lockdown In Three LGs To Curb COVID-19 Spread

Katsina State Government has declared a lockdown in three Local Government Areas in the state to prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The LGAs affected by the total lockdown order are Daura, Dutsinma, and Katsina.

Speaking during a press conference at the Government House on Sunday, Governor Aminu Masari said the order will be effective by Tuesday, April 21.

Governor Masari said the state now has 12 confirmed cases including the index case who died before he was tested positive for the virus.

To the governor, he is worried why states who claim to have shut their borders still have the influx of people crossing at intervals, thereby affecting his own state.

He, therefore, asked state governments to enforce the restriction of movements, retain people where they are across the entry points to stop the spread of the virus.

While seeking the cooperation of the traditional institutions, he urged the rulers to report the presence of people returning home from affected states.

The governor also reiterated the commitment of his administration to curbing the scourge of the virus in the state.

He, however, appealed to spirited individuals, groups and corporate bodies to support the efforts of the state government.

He added that his government will continue to do all it takes within the resources available and the donations of well-meaning individuals to support the fight against COVID-19 in the state.