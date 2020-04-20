Katsina Residents In Panic Buying Ahead Of COVID-19 Lockdown

Less than 17 hours to the lockdown of Katsina Local Government Area as directed by the state government, residents of the state have engaged in panic buying.

In a visit to the famous Central Market in the state capital, residents were seen purchasing food and non-food items that will take them throughout not only the lockdown period but also the Ramadan Fasting coming up this Friday.

The state government had on Sunday declared indefinite stay at home and total lockdown of the state capital with effect from Tuesday at 7:00 am.

The directive comes after the state confirmed three fresh positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Katsina now has 12 confirmed cases including the index case who died before he was tested positive for the virus.

Of the newly identified three cases recorded, two are from the state capital while the other one is from the Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

To this end, out of the 34 LGAs of the state, three are now in total lockdown. They are Daura, Dutsinma and Katsina.

Traditional institutions in the state have also been asked to cooperate with the government to bring to its notice anyone returning from neighbouring states affected by the virus.

This is to enable the Governor Aminu Masari administration to take necessary action to prevent further spread of the virus in the state.