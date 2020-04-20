Lagos Govt To Enforce Wearing Of Face Masks From Next Week

The Lagos State Government says it will enforce the use of face masks by residents in the state from next week.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said this on Monday during a media briefing on COVID-19 in the state.

The move is part of the Lagos State government’s policy on the use of face masks and the government expects it to help to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

“There have been questions on whether we are planning to introduce a policy on the use of face masks.

“My answer to that is that, from next week, when we think that we have wrapped up production and distribution, we are going to be asking that face masks should compulsorily be worn at public places.

“This is part of the deliberations that we have had to go through extensively today.

“We have commissioned more than one million face masks production locally from major tailoring outfits and they will start distributing them in the course of the week,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

He advised Lagos residents to wear locally made face masks stressing that surgical facemasks or N95 are strictly for health officials only.

Also at the briefing, the governor vowed to prosecute victims of COVID-19 who lie to health professionals about their travel history.

He said the state executive has resolved to prosecute such people, adding that four of them have been identified and will be used as scapegoats.