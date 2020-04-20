Advertisement

Lagos Records 70 New Cases Of COVID-19 In One Day

Channels Television  
Updated April 20, 2020
A file photo of the Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: [email protected]

 

Lagos State on Sunday recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19.

This is according to the latest report my the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC in its update via Twitter reported that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday.

According to the health agency, 70 of the new cases confirmed were in Lagos state.

Breaking down the cases confirmed, the NCDC noted that 7 new case were discovered in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi and 1 in Borno state.

The 86 new cases recorded on Sunday brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 627.



