NCDC Says It Has Tested 8,003 Samples

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday said it has tested 8,003 samples for COVID-19 in the country.

The information was contained in the NCDC’s COVID-19 situation report dated April 19, 2020.

The report noted that 9,233 have been identified as ‘People of Interest’ with about 98 per cent now contacted.

According to the report, 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

The death rate was put at three per cent.

The NCDC data also reflected that more men (70 per cent) had been infected in the country.

The most affected age-group was the 31 – 40 bracket, the report said.