Advertisement
Simi Shows Off Baby Bump In New Video ‘Duduke’
Singer and creative songwriter, Simi Ogunleye has dropped the visuals to her recently released single ‘Duduke.’
In the video, which was shot by the beach, Simi flaunted her beautiful baby bump revealing that she is heavily pregnant.
The 32-year-old songster had previously released the audio of the song, Duduke, which is about her obsession for a treasure she has been waiting for and cannot wait to finally hold and kiss.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: These Few Weeks Have Been A Learning Curve – Funke Akindele
In the visuals, Simi can be seen playing piano in front of the beach shoreline while occasionally caressing her protruded belly in a silky, flowing, yellow gown.
The video of the song, Duduke was released on her birthday, Sunday, April 19.
Simi is married to music star, Adekunle Gold and they are one of the most celebrated Nigerian couples in showbiz.
Adekunle Gold in celebration of his wife made a loving post on Instagram to mark the special day.
See Tweet Below:
View this post on Instagram
Shalla to my one and only Na you be my Alobam Simi you’re one in a million … I wrote this song for you 6 years ago. As a young man that was just trying to figure life out, you had just come into my life and my world started changing magically. God must have looked at my unworthy ass struggling through life and decided to bless me with a good luck charm. “He who finds a wife…” I am the He because simi, you fill my darkest days with your light. I am blessed to have you doing life with me. You make me happy in every sense. You are the reason I write the best love songs If you ended up with someone else, my life would totally suck ngl. You are my source of peace, my strength, my favourite love. I’ll write a book someday about how my life changed completely and it’ll have your name written allover it. Happy Birthday to you, my one in a lifetime. Love you. Eba mi ki Orente mi ❤️
See Video Below:
More on Entertainment
Advertisement