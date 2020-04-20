Advertisement
Soldier Accused Of Killing Abia Resident Dismissed, Awaiting Justice – Govt
The Abia State government has condemned the killing of one of its residents by a soldier in the Umuokereke Ngwa area of the state.
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff, Dr A. Agbazuere, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.
He noted that the soldier in question had been dismissed from the Nigerian Army and remanded at a correction facility.
Agbazuere stressed that the prosecution of the erring security operative would serve as a deterrent for other arms-carrying officials involved in such an act.
According to him, the state government is strongly against the unnecessary shooting of residents and the consequent loss of their lives.
The governor’s aide insisted that the recklessness of some security operatives in the state must be nipped in the bud.
He, however, commended the commitment of the heads of security agencies and other diligent security personnel in Abia for their efforts in ensuring the safety of residents and their properties.
Agbazuere assured the residents that anybody caught or arrested for taking the life of another person would be brought to justice.
Read the full statement below:
GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Abia State Government hereby condemns in very strong terms the unwarranted shooting of some Abians and the consequent loss of their lives.
While government appreciates the commitment and industry of heads of Security Agencies and some other Security Personnel in the State, the breeding recklessness of some Security Men in the State must be nipped in the bud forthwith.
Government hereby reassures all Abians that anybody who takes the life of an Abian must definitely face justice.
The soldier who killed an Abian at Umuokereke Ngwa has been dismissed from the army and is in prison awaiting final Justice for murder. All other arm bearers must learn their lessons.
A word should be enough for the wise.
Signed:
Dr. A.C.B. Agbazuere
Chief of Staff to the Governor.
