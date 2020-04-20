Soldier Accused Of Killing Abia Resident Dismissed, Awaiting Justice – Govt

The Abia State government has condemned the killing of one of its residents by a soldier in the Umuokereke Ngwa area of the state.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff, Dr A. Agbazuere, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the soldier in question had been dismissed from the Nigerian Army and remanded at a correction facility.

Agbazuere stressed that the prosecution of the erring security operative would serve as a deterrent for other arms-carrying officials involved in such an act.

According to him, the state government is strongly against the unnecessary shooting of residents and the consequent loss of their lives.

The governor’s aide insisted that the recklessness of some security operatives in the state must be nipped in the bud.

He, however, commended the commitment of the heads of security agencies and other diligent security personnel in Abia for their efforts in ensuring the safety of residents and their properties.

Agbazuere assured the residents that anybody caught or arrested for taking the life of another person would be brought to justice.

Read the full statement below: