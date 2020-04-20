Advertisement
Troops Subdue Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists In Geidam, Yobe
Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole have again overpowered the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who were attempting to attack Geidam in Yobe State on Monday afternoon.
This development is coming less than 48 hours after the troops dealt another deadly blow to the terrorists killing over 100 of them in Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of the State.
A feat which is part of renewed efforts by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to oust the terrorist once and for all.
This latest operation was carried out by the troops of 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPLD who swiftly intercepted and engaged the insurgents in a fierce exchange of fire.
According to a statement by the army, the terrorists were forced to retreat into different locations in the bushes while troops continued in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.
Thirteen terrorists were killed, two gun trucks with DUSHKHA Guns and Six (6) AK 47 rifles were Captured.
The army in its communique noted that at present, the terrorists have been subdued and the situation in Geidam town and environs has been normalized and troops are currently on a follow up/exploitation operation.
Below is a full statement by the Nigerian Army.
TROOPS OF OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE SUBDUE BOKO HARAM /ISWAP TERRORISTS ATTEMPT TO ATTACK GEIDAM IN YOBE STATE
1. Some Elements of Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists at about 1130 hours on Monday, 20 April 2020 attempted to attack Geidam town, the Headquarters of Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State. Troops of 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE swiftly intercepted and engaged the criminals in a fierce exchange of fire.
2. Consequently, the terrorists were forced to retreat, scampered in disarray into different locations and within surrounding bushes. At the moment, troops are on pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.
3. During the encounter thirteen (13) terrorists were neutralized, two (2) gun trucks with DUSHKHA Guns and Six (6) AK 47 rifles were Captured. Presently, the terrorists have been subdued, situation in Geidam town and environs has been normalized and troops are currently on a follow up/exploitation operation.
4. There was no casualty or loss of equipment on the part of our gallant troops. Additional details to be communicated to the media as events unfold further.
You are please requested to disseminate the information through your medium to the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.
JOHN ENENCHE
Major General
Coordinator
Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters
20 April 2020
