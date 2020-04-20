Troops Subdue Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists In Geidam, Yobe

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Lafiya Dole have again overpowered the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who were attempting to attack Geidam in Yobe State on Monday afternoon.

This development is coming less than 48 hours after the troops dealt another deadly blow to the terrorists killing over 100 of them in Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of the State.

A feat which is part of renewed efforts by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to oust the terrorist once and for all.

This latest operation was carried out by the troops of 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of OPLD who swiftly intercepted and engaged the insurgents in a fierce exchange of fire.

According to a statement by the army, the terrorists were forced to retreat into different locations in the bushes while troops continued in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists.

Thirteen terrorists were killed, two gun trucks with DUSHKHA Guns and Six (6) AK 47 rifles were Captured.

The army in its communique noted that at present, the terrorists have been subdued and the situation in Geidam town and environs has been normalized and troops are currently on a follow up/exploitation operation.

Below is a full statement by the Nigerian Army.