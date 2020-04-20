Advertisement

US Oil Price Collapses To $0.01/Barrel

Channels Television  
Updated April 20, 2020

Indigenous Firms Plan To Increase Oil Output

 

The US benchmark crude oil price collapsed on Monday, falling to one cent a barrel amid an epic supply glut caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic’s hit to demand.

After beating the record low multiple times, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May delivery continued to sink to the unheard of price of a penny a barrel, before inching up to $0.27 at about 1815 GMT in New York.

Sellers of the May contract have just one more day to find buyers, but with storage in short supply, they are struggling to find takers.

The WTI contract for June delivery is trading at a still-low $22 a barrel.

AFP



More on Business

Oil Price Collapses To $11 Per Barrel Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil Giant Shell Vows To Become Carbon Neutral By 2050

European Equities Rebound At Open

COVID-19: CBN Plans N15trn Take-Off Capital For Infrastructure Development

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement