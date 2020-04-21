Advertisement

CNN Presenter Richard Quest Contracts COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 21, 2020

 

Cable News Network (CNN) presenter, Richard Quest, has contracted COVID-19, according to a statement he released on Monday.

The presenter revealed the development in a tweet on his verified handle where he, however, said he has only a few symptoms of the disease.

According to Quest, he would reserve his prayers and thoughts for those who have harsher symptoms of the COVID-19 as he called on people to stay safe.

READ ALSO: 38 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC

“I have caught coronavirus. I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough,” the tweet read. “I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

Already, Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin, both of the CNN, had tested positive for COVID-19.

All of them are based in New York in the US which already has a death rate of 12, 654 from COVID-19.

There are over 40, 000 deaths from the pandemic in the US..”



More on Coronavirus

BREAKING: 38 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC

NCDC Says It Has Tested 8,003 Samples

Just In: Sokoto Records First Index Case Of COVID-19

COVID-19: St Nicholas Hospital Shuts Down Lagos Branch

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement