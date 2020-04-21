COVID-19: 43 Lagos Returnees In Isolation Facility – Nasarawa Govt

The Nasarawa State Government says the 43 returnees from Lagos are currently in an isolation facility in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Governor Abdullahi Sule revealed this on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting in Lafia.

According to him, the returnees were coming from Lagos before being arrested in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state while trying to pass through Lafia to Shendam in Plateau State.

Their insistence to pass through Lafia, the state capital led to their arrest after which they were taken to Jos by some security personnel.

On the way, five persons escaped, leaving the number to 43 who are now in isolation.