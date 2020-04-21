Advertisement
Cross River Seeks FG Support To Fight COVID-19
The Cross River State Government has asked the Federal Government for support to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.
Speaking at a press briefing in Calabar, the state Capital, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Betta Edu said that the state is in a critical position at this point in time.
Dr. Edu stressed on the fact that the state is in desperate need of a testing center so as to ensure maximum utilization of increased testing capacity.
