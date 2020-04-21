Obasanjo Describes Akinjide As Titan In Legal Profession

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the former Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Richard Akinjide who died on Tuesday.

In a condolence message issued by the ex-president’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo described Akinjide as a titan in the legal profession.

He noted that the legal luminary was a nationalist and patriot, who built bridges of love, goodwill, unity and tolerance which are the necessary ingredients for the perpetuation of a cohesive, strong, and stable Nigerian nation.

Noting that this was a sad occurrence, Obasanjo said: “Nigeria has been robbed by death of a shining star and one of its best and brightest.

“Chief Akinjide was a titan in the study and practice of the law as is evident from a stellar career spanning almost the entire spectrum of the legal profession. His life as a most cerebral legal luminary; a profound thinker; a well-informed writer; an astute administrator and a die-hard patriot and democrat, were most inspiring.

“It is indeed noteworthy that he was constant on Nigeria’s political scene for the better part of the past six decades, both as a passionate participant in both the executive arms of government and constitutional matters in the country and as an avid chronicler of our evolution as a people and a nation.

“Chief Akinjide was a committed nationalist. His commitment to enthroning democracy in our dear country, his tenacity in the face of daunting odds and mortal risk to his life is very common knowledge.

“He stood steadfastly for the observance of human rights and the rule of law; it is thus quite gratifying that he lived to see the end of military rule and the restoration of democracy to our dear country.

“All these marked him out as a courageous political leader and true patriot. He brought his track record of purposefulness to bear in promoting the cause of national unity,” he said.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had taken turns to mourn the former Justice Minister.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari described the late Akinjide as an illustrious son while commending his service to humanity.

While Senator Lawan noted that the former Justice Minister will be greatly missed by Nigeria following the sharp legal mind he exhibited, Gbajabiamila described his demise as a painful loss.

The Speaker said Akinjide lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation, especially by the upcoming generation of lawyers in the country.