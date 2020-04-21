Olu Of Warri Condoles Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Kyari was confirmed dead early Saturday after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

According to a statement released by the Olu of Warri palace on Sunday, the monarch recalled the few times he met the late Kyari while on courtesy visits to the president in Abuja and affirmed that the Chief of Staff came across as “a very self-effacing and unassuming, yet very strong spirit behind the throne.”

The monarch enjoined the president to take solace in the fact that Kyari lived his life for God and country while shunning undue publicity to focus more on how to strengthen the country’s future.

The Olu of Warri, according to the palace statement, also appealed to all Nigerians to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and follow all protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).