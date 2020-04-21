Over 400 Inmates Awaiting Trial Get Bail In Katsina

The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Abubakar, has granted bail to at least 419 inmates awaiting trials in various correctional centres in the state.

This comes as part of measures to reduce the number of inmates at the correctional centres as most of them are reportedly congested.

Justice Abubakar confirmed the development to Channels Television on Tuesday, one week after the decongestion exercise commenced at the Katsina Correctional Centre.

He confirmed that 29 inmates have also been released unconditionally.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Judiciary has set-up two mobile courts in the state capital to complement the effort of the government in curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

The two courts were constituted to try violators of the lockdown order declared by the government in Katsina and Batagarawa Local Government Areas of the state.

One of the courts is stationed at the Kofar Kaura Roundabout area while the other is located at Kofar Guga Roundabout area, both in the state capital.

Some residents were arrested and prosecuted but later set free after the court discovered that they were innocent of the allegations levelled against them.