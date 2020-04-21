Advertisement

PHOTOS: NCDC DG Visits Ganduje In Kano

Channels Television  
Updated April 21, 2020

 

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday visited the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, following the state’s increased cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ihekweazu commended the efforts by the state government in its fight to curb the spread and assured of the agency’s continued support with the outbreak.

READ ALSO: We Need More Testing Centres, Ganduje Appeals To NCDC DG

The governor in his response appealed to the NCDC on the need to set up more testing centres for COVID-19 in the state.

See Photos Below:

 

 



More on In Pictures

The Week In Photos: Abba Kyari Laid To Rest

PHOTOS: Documents, Furniture Destroyed By Fire At INEC Head Office

PHOTOS: FG Begins Distribution Of Palliatives To 600,000 Households In Abuja

PHOTOS! COVID-19: Mobile Court Tries FCT Lockdown Defaulters

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement