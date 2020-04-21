PHOTOS: NCDC DG Visits Ganduje In Kano

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday visited the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, following the state’s increased cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ihekweazu commended the efforts by the state government in its fight to curb the spread and assured of the agency’s continued support with the outbreak.

The governor in his response appealed to the NCDC on the need to set up more testing centres for COVID-19 in the state.

