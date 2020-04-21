Several Bandits Killed In Niger State – Military

The Defence Headquarters says it has neutralised several bandits at Maguga in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, explained that the operation was conducted by the Air Component of Operation Gama Aiki with the support of Operation Thunder Strike.

According to him, the operation was carried out on Sunday following reports that some armed bandits, clad in black attire, were sighted along with a large herd of rustled cattle in the area.

“The air component scrambled its aircraft to attack the location.

“Upon sighting the approaching attack aircraft, the armed bandits scampered to conceal themselves under nearby shrubs but were engaged with cannon fire which led to the neutralisation of several of them,” the statement said.

Major General Enenche thanked Nigerians for their support and urged them to continue to provide useful information that would facilitate military operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country.