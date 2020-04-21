There’s Nothing To Suggest That COVID-19 Will Not Spread To All States – Fayemi

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to spread to all states of the country.

Fayemi, who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, made the remark in a Skype interview on Politics Today.

Since February 27 when the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the country, the pandemic has spread to more states, including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The virus has now been recorded in a total of 25 states.

Although several steps have been taken, including lockdowns and restriction of movement as well as gatherings in many states, Governor Fayemi believes the virus will continue to spread.

“From everything we’ve heard from NCDC, which is the specialist body in charge, there is nothing to suggest that it would not spread to all the 36 states,” he said. “So, we are in for a long ride.”

The trend and spread of the virus, which has now infected 665 people in the country and claimed 22 lives including that of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, has left governors worried.

“We are very concerned. If you look at the number of times we met over the last one month. We’ve had five meetings which focused almost exclusively on COVID-19 and its spread and the concomitant economic effects on the Nigerian citizens,” Governor Fayemi said.

As a result, he said governors are trying to use all their capacity to fight the pandemic.

To complement the actions of the government, he called on Nigerians to play their part and follow directives and protocols.

“I don’t think we have reached the peak yet. So, Nigerians need to take this very seriously. This is not entertainment,” he warned.