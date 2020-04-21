We Need More Testing Centres, Ganduje Appeals To NCDC DG

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has appealed to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the need to set up more testing centres for COVID-19 in the state.

The governor made this appeal on Monday during a visit by the NCDC DG, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu to Kano State.

Ganduje explained that cases of the deadly virus are on the rise in Kano State due to its cosmopolitan nature and more community transmission are recorded.

“All the index cases we have are within the metropolitan local governments. We can, therefore, say, community transmission is not there. So it could be true to say we need more testing Centres.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: NCDC DG Visits Ganduje In Kano

“There is a need to increase our capacity for testing our suspected cases. At the same time, we also need more collection centres.

“Being the most populous state in the country among other factors, are reasons for the high numbers we are recording,” the governor said.

He explained further that the disease is new, hence the need for new laws and regulations including the evacuation of Almajiris in the state.

“That is why we are coming up with Kano State Infectious Diseases Regulation 2020 to take care of those new public behaviours,” he added.

NCDC DG in response commended Kano’s effort in fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He also promised that NCDC will continue to support Kano in its fight against the pandemic.

“We appreciate your good support and contribution to the state’s response team. We have no other option but to support you.

“We are supporting you with all our commitment. It is good to let you know that, we have a collective responsibility to do our very best to make sure that Kano is supported to move forward,” Ihekweazu said.