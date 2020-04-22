COVID-19: Kaduna Discharges Fifth Patient, Confirms Three New Cases

The Kaduna State Ministry of Health has discharged one more COVID-19 patient out of the six COVID-19 cases that were earlier recorded in the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Amina Baloni, the latest discharge brings to five the number of patients discharged since 14 April 2020.

The Ministry also confirmed three new cases which now brings the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to four.

Baloni said that among the three new cases is a 23-year old male who came into the state from Istanbul, Turkey via Dubai sometime in March.

According to her, the second patient is 51-year old male who was tested in Samaru, Sabon-Gari Local Government Area, after coming in from Kano.

According to the Commissioner, the third patient had earlier travelled to Kano and he is a 42-year old male from Unguwan Geza, Kaduna.

‘’These new cases reflect the danger that interstate travels pose to efforts to contain Covid-19,” she said.

She however warned that “such travels spread the virus from place to place, complicate contact tracing and risk implanting the virus in communities.”

The state government also asked residents of the state to regularly wash their hands, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings. As precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the state.