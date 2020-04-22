COVID-19: Kano Testing Centre Suspends Operation Over Lack Of Kits

The newly established testing centre for COVID-19 in Kano State has suspended its operation.

The Director of the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Amimu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Isah Abunakar who confirmed this to Channels Television on Wednesday said the centre had run out of test kits.

Abubakar added that the centre would remain closed until new test kits are supplied from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He added that samples taken in Kano will be sent to Abuja for testing, pending the resumption of operation at the Kano testing centre.

During the temporary closure, the laboratory will be fumigated as part of routine bio-safety measures to endure the safety of staff and the environment.

AKTH testing centre for COVID-19 was established a few weeks ago by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to contain the spread of the deadly virus in Kano State.