COVID-19: Nasarawa Bans Motorcycles, Tricycles

The Nasarawa State Government will on Thursday ban motorcycles and tricycles as precautionary measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule revealed this on Wednesday while issuing the Government’s Proclamation No.4 which he signed.

The order equally restricted the use of private motorcycle to only one passenger per motorcycle and only in other parts of the state not placed on total lockdown.

“The issuance of this restriction remains necessary to protect the citizens of the state from possibility of contracting the disease from infiltrators and to minimize the potential for spread,” the governor said.

Governor Sule noted that it has become necessary to take these measures as a result of the continued violation by commercial motorcycle operators, of the restriction on human and vehicular movement and total lockdown of Karu Local Government Area, as well as curfew imposed in all urban centres of the state between the hours of 8pm and 6am daily.

He also directed all security personnel, government functionaries and traditional rulers, to ensure full compliance, stressing that security patrols will be intensified to ensure proper monitoring while warning that defaulters will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to the governor, the proclamation is in line with the powers conferred pursuant to Paragraph 7 of the Nasarawa State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020.