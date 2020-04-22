COVID-19: Ondo Govt Frees 29 Inmates To Decongest Prison

As part of the move to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic by decongesting correctional centers, Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has ordered the release of 29 inmates.

This announcement was made on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye.

He explained that it is in the exercise of the power conferred on the Governor by paragraph (d) of the sub-section (1) of section 212, of the Nigerian constitution (1999 as amended).

READ ALSO: Plateau Inaugurates Committee To Manage COVID-19 Funds

The freed inmates are those who have served portions of their sentences after being duly sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.

Akeredolu according to the statement believes that decongesting the Correctional Custodial Center will also help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, not only amongst inmates but also the officials.

Amnesty International had earlier called on government authorities in sub-Saharan Africa to take urgent action to protect inmates from COVID-19 by decongesting the prisons.

The Director for West and Central Africa of the group, Samira Daoud, said in a statement on Monday that this was important to avert a public health catastrophe in the region.