COVID-19: Plateau Isolates Over 80 Travellers

The Plateau State Government has quarantined over 80 travellers to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The travellers tried coming into the state despite the COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the state government.

Speaking to Channels Television, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ndam Lar said that those in isolation at the NYSC Camp in Mangu include the 48 persons apprehended by security personnel in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The commissioner noted that following their arrest, they were escorted to Jos where they were transferred to the isolation centre for the mandatory 14 days observation period.

14 others identified to have been indigenes of Nasarawa State have been sent back to Lafia while the others will be released after the isolation period.