COVID-19: Sokoto Begins Contact Tracing Of Index Case

Sokoto State COVID-19 Response Team has deployed medical experts to begin the tracing of all contacts associated with the index case discovered in the state.

Chairman of the Response team and State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Inname revealed this during a briefing with newsmen in Sokoto, the state capital.

Iname assured that all those that have made contacts with the patient will be traced.

According to him, the state COVID-19 index case has been transferred to the isolation and treatment center situated in Amanawa, Dange Shuni Local Government and that patient is now stable and recovering.

He also said the state government is investigating the cause of transmission to the index patient infected by the coronavirus.

The Commissioner explained that the Response Team will begin active case test in the next 48hours, as part of strategy deploy to ensure that the general public did not suffer in this pandemic.

The state government also urged the general public to render valid information to ease the tracing task.