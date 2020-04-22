COVID-19: There Is Need To Extend Lockdown In Communities – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the Kano State Government to extend the COVID-19 lockdown on communities in the state.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, NMA Chairman in the state, Dr. Sanusi Bala, made this call on Wednesday.

When asked how residents of the state are reacting to the deadly virus, Bala’s response was positive.

He said, “People are complying when you come to the major public areas – roads, markets, etc. When you go into the community, that is not the situation. It is entirely different.”

The NMA chief also claimed that despite the government’s restriction of movements in the state, youths still engage in sporting activity.

According to him, the young people play what he described as the Corona Cup Tournament rather than maintain the social distancing.

“The youths are playing what they call the Corona Cup Tournament. And you find people sitting around, not observing social distancing. There is a need to extend the lockdown into the communities,” he said.

There has been a major concern in Kano over the COVID-19 situation following the increased number of infections in the state.

At the moment, the state has 73 confirmed cases of the virus, 14 hours after recording 14 more cases of the infection.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the development via its Twitter handle.

Earlier, the state recorded its first death from the virus with more infections discovered.