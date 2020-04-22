COVID-19: There Is No Case In Owerri, Says Imo Govt

The Imo state Government has debunked rumours making rounds in the state that there is a positive case of the coronavirus disease at the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, the state capital, Chairman of the State COVID-19 Committee, Professor Maurice Iwu said the rumour is false and untrue.

Professor Iwu warned the people against spreading rumours that can cause panic and fear in the state.

According to him, the state government is doing all within its powers to prevent the outbreak of the disease in the state.

While noting that the state is yet to record any case, Iwu said the committee is scaling up its activities.

Part of these include taking samples of people for test in Ebonyi state where they have the nearest COVID-19 Test Laboratory.