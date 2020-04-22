COVID-19: Yobe Sets Up Mobile Court To Prosecute Offenders

Yobe State Government says it will establish mobile courts to prosecute violators of border closure directives and those coming into the state through illegal routes.

The Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Abdullahi Bego who is also member of the State COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee, made this known on Tuesday while addressing journalists.

Bego who noted that the state is yet to record the disease has said precautionary measures have been put in place to curtail the spread of the disease.

According to him, trucks carrying essential commodities such as food items and other consumables are allowed to carry along assistant driver and the owner of the goods only.

Other resolutions reached were use of face mask in public places, observance of social distancing, hand washing with soap and water and also stay at home to prevent transmission of the disease.

To the Commissioner, the sub-committee on security and border closure will conduct stop and search in major motor parks to ensure that passengers are fully accounted for