Ekiti Records First COVID-19 Death

Ekiti State has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 infection.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade confirmed the news at a press briefing on Wednesday.

She explained that the deceased was a 29-year-old pregnant community health worker, who beat the curfew in operation to arrive at the state from Lagos close to her delivery date.

Dr. Yahaya-Kolade further added that the patient went through a cesarean section for delivery at a private hospital in the state, adding that she suffered a cardiac arrest and was referred to a Federal Teaching Hospital where she died this morning.