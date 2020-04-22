Advertisement

Ekiti Records First COVID-19 Death

Channels Television  
Updated April 22, 2020
File photo/ AFP

 

Ekiti State has recorded its first death from the COVID-19 infection.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade confirmed the news at a press briefing on Wednesday.

She explained that the deceased was a 29-year-old pregnant community health worker, who beat the curfew in operation to arrive at the state from Lagos close to her delivery date.

Dr. Yahaya-Kolade further added that the patient went through a cesarean section for delivery at a private hospital in the state, adding that she suffered a cardiac arrest and was referred to a Federal Teaching Hospital where she died this morning.



More on Local

Makinde Appeals To NCDC, WHO For Certification Of IITA Testing Centre

Sanwo-Olu Unveils 70-Bed Isolation, Treatment Centre For COVID-19

COVID-19: Nasarawa Bans Motorcycles, Tricycles

FG Reports Lebanese Who Allegedly Put Nigerian On Sale

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement