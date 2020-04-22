Gov Makinde Mourns Former Attorney-General Richard Akinjide

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the late Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Richard Akinjide as a brilliant lawyer.

In a tweet on his official handle, governor Makinde also said the late Akinjide was a great administrator and illustrious son.

“Earlier today, I received the news that Chief Osuolale Abimbola Richard Akinjide, SAN has passed away,” he tweeted.

READ ALSO: Former Attorney-General Richard Akinjide Is Dead

“I have since reached out to condole with my friend, Oloye @jumokeakinjide. I join the good people of Oyo State in mourning the loss of an illustrious son; a brilliant lawyer and administrator. May his soul rest in peace.”

Earlier today, I received the news that Chief Osuolale Abimbola Richard Akinjide, SAN has passed away. I have since reached out to condole with my friend, Oloye @jumokeakinjide. pic.twitter.com/v8H6NRpmH5 — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 21, 2020

I join the good people of Oyo State in mourning the loss of an illustrious son; a brilliant lawyer and administrator. May his soul rest in peace. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 21, 2020

Akinjide died in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness aged 89.

A former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jumoke Akinjide, confirmed the death of the former attorney-general to Channels Television.

Jumoke, who is the daughter of the legal icon, revealed that her father died just after midnight at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.