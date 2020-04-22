NCDC Refutes Claims Of ‘Liquid’ COVID-19 Vaccine

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has refuted claims of a liquid mixture used as a vaccine for COVID-19.

In a tweet on its official handle on Wednesday, the NCDC described the claims making the rounds on social media as false.

According to the agency, there is presently no approved drug for COVID-19 by health officials.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Records First COVID-19 Death

“A liquid mixture is being sold with claims that it is”#COVID19 vaccine”. This is FALSE!” the NCDC tweeted.

“There is currently NO VACCINE or drug approved for #COVID19 prevention by health authorities.”

It, therefore, called on Nigerians to “Only purchase & consume drugs at accredited pharmacies or health facilities.”

A liquid mixture is being sold with claims that it is"#COVID19 vaccine". This is FALSE! There is currently NO VACCINE or drug approved for #COVID19 prevention by health authorities#TakeResponslibility

Only purchase & consume drugs at accredited pharmacies or health facilities pic.twitter.com/xVLNPLmcMj — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 117 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the NCDC.

In a tweet, the NCDC said 59 cases were recorded in Lagos and 14 in Kano.

The country’s total infections has now risen to 782. While deaths have risen to 25, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.