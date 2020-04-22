Advertisement

Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 873

Channels Television  
Updated April 22, 2020

 

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, the NCDC said 74 cases were recorded in Lagos and 5 in Katsina.

The country’s total infections has now risen to 873.

While deaths have risen to 28, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.



