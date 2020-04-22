Only One COVID-19 Death Has Been Recorded In Kano – Ganduje

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reacted to the controversy over the number of deaths recorded in the state from the COVID-19.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Ganduje said contrary to some reports that there have been several deaths from the COVID-19, only one death has actually been recorded since the disease hit the state.

“That information is not correct because we undertook some survey and investigation (about the initial report of 70 deaths). We found out that it was only 13 deaths in that place and we will soon get a complete report but I assure you that that information is not correct,” the governor said.

He added that “looking at previous reviews, there is nothing to show that there is unusual frequency of deaths”.

According to him, there has been a rise in the spread of fake news but the government has started making efforts to arrest peddlers.

“You know that there is a lot of fake news going around and we have already started arresting all those who are peddling such rumours.

“The death recorded from coronavirus is only one and the NCDC is aware of that,” the governor stressed.

His comments come hours after the newly established testing centre for COVID-19 in the State suspended its operation.

The Director of the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Isah Abubakar who confirmed this to Channels Television said the centre had run out of test kits.

Abubakar added that the centre would remain closed until new test kits are supplied from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Beyond the issue of lack of sufficient testing kits, the governor, while addressing the matter, disclosed that there might have also been cases of infections among the staff at the centre.

He, however, gave the assurance that the Federal Government is handling the matter.

“The laboratory has been closed down for today and we understand that there is an infection within the laboratory. Probably some of the technicians have tested positive but I think the Federal Government is taking care of the urgently.

“Also, there is the issue of scarcity of reagents and scarcity of the bottles that convey the samples. That too has been discussed with the DG who has assured us that they are taking action,” Ganduje said.

On the issue of the one-week total lockdown in the state which took effect from April 16, and is expected to expire by tomorrow, April 23, the governor explained that because of the increase in the number of cases, there has to be an extension of the lockdown.

He, however, said April 23, would be declared a free day to allow residents to prepare for the Ramadan.

“The lockdown was initially for one week, which is expiring tomorrow but we’ve declared that (from 6:00 am) tomorrow (to 12 midnight) will be a free day so that people will make preparations for the fasting period. By midnight, the lockdown will continue for another seven days”.