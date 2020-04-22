Ooni Of Ife To Donate 72 Locally-Made Fumigators To 36 States

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has promised to donate 72 locally-made modular fumigators to all the 36 states of the federation to support state governments in containing the spread of Coronavirus.

Oba Ogunwusi disclosed this on Tuesday while unveiling the modular fumigator built by some youths under the aegis of Ooni of Ife Global Initiative.

According to him, the advent of COVID-19 made the youths to embark on a research which produced the machine.

The royal father pledged to donate two units of the fumigator to each of the 36 states, adding that each of the machines costs N2million.

Ooni Ogunwusi said two modular fumigators will be donated to each of the 36 states of the federation while the service of the drones for fumigation will be rendered free of charge in each of the states.

He added that the locally-made machinery will be of immense advantage to the nation during the post-COVID-19, especially in the agriculture sector.

He urged privileged individuals, organisations, and institutions to come out with initiatives to assist the government in combating the pandemic.

Oba Ogunwusi also announced the commencement of fumigation of all towns in Osun state, which already kick-started from his palace.

The monarch explained the initiative was borne out of the need to develop innovative technology to effectively disinfect large areas in a short period.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to adhere to all measures introduced by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus and advised that efforts should be made to turn the crises into opportunities.