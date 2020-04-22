Plateau Inaugurates Committee To Manage COVID-19 Funds

The Plateau State Government has inaugurated a Supportive Committee to manage COVID-19 funds in the state.

The 25-man committee will oversee every relief material and money released by the state government to manage crises arising from the virus.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the committee at the Government House in Jos, Chairman of the Committee and Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Soni Tyoden charged the members to be diligent.

He also urged them to ensure that the materials are adequately delivered and distributed to the people in the society who are mainly the target audience by the government.

Members of the committee are drawn from the State Emergency Management Agency, religious and traditional leaders, youth organisation, the National Council of Women Society, people with disabilities as well as the organised private sector and the labour union.

The committee is to among other things keep appropriate records for contributions and create awareness on the receipt and disbursement of the funds.