Sanwo-Olu Unveils 70-Bed Isolation, Treatment Centre For COVID-19

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday unveiled a new isolation and treatment centre at the Landmark Convention Centre, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The facility with 80 beds and 10 Intensive Care Units (ICU) will be solely for COVID-19 treatments.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: El-Rufai Orders Compulsory Wearing Of Nose Masks

Sanwo-Olu at the unveiling said the birth of the Isolation and treatment centre is another good example of Public Private Partnership between Lagos State Government and a nongovernmental organisation, Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), Lagos State Chapter.

Earlier before the unveiling of the facility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by representative of YPO, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.