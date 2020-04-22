Advertisement
Sanwo-Olu Unveils 70-Bed Isolation, Treatment Centre For COVID-19
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday unveiled a new isolation and treatment centre at the Landmark Convention Centre, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.
The facility with 80 beds and 10 Intensive Care Units (ICU) will be solely for COVID-19 treatments.
Sanwo-Olu at the unveiling said the birth of the Isolation and treatment centre is another good example of Public Private Partnership between Lagos State Government and a nongovernmental organisation, Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), Lagos State Chapter.
Earlier before the unveiling of the facility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by representative of YPO, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.
