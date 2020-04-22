Advertisement

Sanwo-Olu Unveils 70-Bed Isolation, Treatment Centre For COVID-19

Channels Television  
Updated April 22, 2020

 

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday unveiled a new isolation and treatment centre at the Landmark Convention Centre, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The facility with 80 beds and 10 Intensive Care Units (ICU) will be solely for COVID-19 treatments.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: El-Rufai Orders Compulsory Wearing Of Nose Masks

Sanwo-Olu at the unveiling said the birth of the Isolation and treatment centre is another good example of Public Private Partnership between Lagos State Government and a nongovernmental organisation, Young Presidents’ Organisation (YPO), Lagos State Chapter.

Earlier before the unveiling of the facility, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by representative of YPO, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi.



More on Coronavirus

World Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 180,000

Morocco Police Launch App To Track Movements Amid Lockdown

Romania Makes Wearing Of Mask Compulsory After Coronavirus Lockdown

COVID-19: El-Rufai Orders Compulsory Wearing Of Nose Masks

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement