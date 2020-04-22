Advertisement

Smoking Makes You More Vulnerable To Getting COVID-19 – WHO

Updated April 22, 2020
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that smoking can increase ones chances of contracting the coronavirus.

In a tweet on its verified handle, the WHO on Wednesday warned that experts have said smokers with COVID-19 are likely to have more serious conditions that could lead to death.

“Smoking damages your lungs and other parts of your body, and it makes you more vulnerable to #COVID19 infection,” the agency tweeted.

“It is the right time to No smoking symbol quit smoking for a safer and better health

“The tobacco industry is creating controversy & confusion about the risk of nicotine & tobacco product use and #COVID19.

“FACT: Health experts have warned that smokers with COVID-19 likely suffer more serious conditions that could lead to premature death.”

It claimed that “Tobacco lobbyists have tried to manipulate #COVID19 policy-making to get tobacco shops listed as ‘essential’ & offer free delivery of tobacco products to people in quarantine.

“Smokers likely face more severe symptoms if infected, leading to hospitalizations & premature deaths.”



