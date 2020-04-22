Troops Kill 21 Bandits In Zamfara

Troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 21 bandits at Zurmi community in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Eneche, confirmed this development in a statement issued to Channels Television on Wednesday.

According to him, four soldiers were killed in the encounter.

Enenche noted that the troops have commenced aggressive patrols in the area, for domination and confidence-building among the locals.

He also appealed to the general public to provide credible information on the bandits to assist the military to rid the country of the criminal elements.

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE:

TROOPS OF OPERATION HADARIN DAJI IN A FIERCE ENCOUNTER NEUTRALIZES BANDITS AT ZURMI ZAMFARA STATE

Gallant troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI engaged a large number of bandits by 201530hrs April 2020 at Zurmi in Zurumi LGA of Zamfara State. After a fierce encounter, Twenty One (21) bandits were neutralized and Four (4) of our troops paid the supreme price. Exploitation in progress. Details to follow.

2 . Meanwhile the troops in high morale, have commenced aggressive patrols in the area, for domination and confidence building among the locals.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria requests the general public to provide credible information on the bandits to assist the Military to rid the Country of the criminal elements.

You are kindly requested to disseminate this information through your various medium to the general public. Thank you for your support and usual cooperation.

JOHN ENENCHE

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters

22 April 2020