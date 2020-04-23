Ahmed Musa Denies Being Infected With COVID-19

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has denied claims that he has contracted COVID-19.

In a post on his official Instagram handle, the former CSKA Moscow forward, described the claims as “fake news.”

The Eagles skipper lamented that at a time people were battling a pandemic, some individuals are bent on gaining popularity by spreading falsehood online.

“It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post false news about me testing positive to COVID-19,” Musa said.

“This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands; so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood.”

He explained that he came back from Saudi Arabia with his family and they went on self-isolation in line with government’s directive.

“My family and I came in from Saudi Arabia and decided to follow the government’s rule of isolation for 14 days, not because any of us have the virus. We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus,” he added.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, therefore, warned people not to fall for the malicious messages circulating about him and his family.

“Stay safe, maintain social distancing,” he added.