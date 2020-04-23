Alleged Sodomy: Security Operatives Rescue Police Officer, Partner From Mob Attack

Men of the Imo State Police Command reacted just in time to contain an incident where a police officer named Chibuike Ukazu, and his alleged gay partner, Yellow, would have been lynched by an angry mob averse to homosexuality.

The state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement on Wednesday, said the two men were rescued after the youths of the community claimed to have caught the constable with his partner in the act of homosexuality.

Ikeokwu said an investigation into the matter has commenced with a view to unravel what actually happened.

READ ALSO: Edo Commissioner Regains Freedom From Abductors

Below is a full statement as issued by police spokesman Ikeokwu Godson Orlando.