BREAKING: Nigeria Reports 108 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 981

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 981, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, 78 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 14 in FCT, and 5 in Ogun state.

The country’s total deaths from the virus now stand at 31 while 197 have recovered.

108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 78 in Lagos

14 in FCT

5 in Ogun

4 in Gombe

3 Borno

2 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Kwara

1 in Plateau As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197

Deaths: 31#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/cq7STlnHGJ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 23, 2020

As at 11:30 pm 23rd April, cases by state: Lagos-582

FCT-133

Kano-73

Ogun-29

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Oyo-17

Edo-17

Borno-12

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-9

Gombe-9

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 23, 2020

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 186,462 on Thursday, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT.

The global death toll rose by 4,576 over the past 24 hours and a total number of cases increased by 68,017 worldwide.

Britain registered the most fatalities over the 24-hour period with 616, followed by the United States with 595 and France with 516.

More than 2,675,050 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 708,400 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the United States, the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 47,178 with 856,209 infections. At least 77,963 patients have recovered.

Italy is the next most affected country with 25,549 deaths and 189,973 confirmed infections.

It is followed by Spain with 22,157 fatalities and 213,024 confirmed infections, France with 21,856 deaths and 158,183 infections and Britain with 18,738 deaths and 138,078 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,632 deaths and 82,798 cases, 10 of those since Wednesday, as well as 77,207 recoveries.

Europe has listed 1,293,822 cases and 115,990 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 897,961 cases with 49,377 deaths, Asia 183,577 cases with 7,511 deaths, the Middle East 141,267 cases with 6,005 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 123,517 cases with 6,202 deaths, Africa 26,856 cases with 1,279 deaths and Oceania 7,950 cases with 98 deaths.

Equatorial Guinea became the latest country Wednesday to announce a first fatality.