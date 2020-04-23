China Donates N48m To Support Nigeria’s Fight Against COVID-19

The Chinese Government has donated about forty-eight million, one hundred and twenty thousand naira to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) to support Nigeria’s fight in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese Ambassador, Zhou Pingjian, who was speaking at the presentation on Thursday in Abuja said the donation is an acknowledgment of the long-standing relationship with the Nigerian government.

“China will never leave its friends in difficulty, the help China offers does not involve any selfish interest.

“In spite of the lockdown, China formally supports Nigeria’s fight against the outbreak and stands ready to assist if needed to the best of its ability.

“We have full confidence in Nigeria’s determination, capacity, and capability to defeat the virus.

“We believe Nigeria will continue to treat the Chinese Nationals here as your own”, he added.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, in his response commended the Ambassador for the donation, noting that the nation is aware of their contribution and help in proving manpower and isolation facilities.

“We are aware of the huge work you are doing in providing isolation facilities, particularly in Abuja and other parts of the country.

“You have also contributed immensely to current commodities not only ventilators but also protective equipment that have been distributed across our health institutions.

“You have provided us with technical assistance in terms of manpower.

“Nigeria is very grateful, the PTF is very grateful and on behalf of the chairman of the PTF, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to you.

“We will continue to work together to make sure that this pandemic is brought to a halt as soon as possible”.

Dr. Aliyu further stated he is looking forward to a post-pandemic period when Nigeria starts recovering from the challenges it is facing.

A 15-man medical team had on April 8, 2020, arrived the country from China to assist Nigeria in its efforts to contain the pandemic.