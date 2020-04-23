COVID-19: Governor Ganduje Flags-Off Distribution Of Palliatives

As part of the efforts aimed at cushioning the effect of the lockdown even as Ramadhan fasting draws closer, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has flagged-off distribution of palliative to the poor in the state.

The flag-off took place at Maganda warehouse in Bompai, Kano State.

Present were all members of the State Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19, under the chairmanship of Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello and his Co-Chair Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata.

“This is a very serious time as we are facing the challenges of COVID-19.

“It has been 3 weeks now since we closed our inter-state boundaries.

“While we are saving lives, the issue of livelihood comes in; especially for those who earn a living with what they get on daily basis,” governor said.

In a bid to effectively distribute the palliative, which includes rice, semovita, dawavita, spaghetti, indomie, cooking oil among others, the Fund Raising Committee noted that it will adopt sharing on polling unit basis.

Professor Bello, the Chairman of the Committee disclosed that the committee is “starting with the 8 metropolitan local governments of the state. These are Nassarawa, Dala, Gwale, Kumbotso, Fagge, Tarauni, Ungogo and Municipal local governments. And for each of the local government, we have identified certain number of beneficiaries.”

He added that, “In Nassarawa we have 3,122 beneficiaries, Dala we have 2,672 beneficiaries, in Gwale we have 1,800 beneficiaries, in Kumbotso we have 1,632 beneficiaries, in Fagge we have 2,084 beneficiaries, in Tarauni we have 1,606 beneficiaries, in Ungogo we have 1,536 beneficiaries and in Municipal we have 2,524 beneficiaries.”

Governor Ganduje urged the beneficiaries to be orderly while collecting their items, without any disrespect to those responsible for the distribution, such as traditional leaders and other community leaders, who shoulder the responsibility.

“I urge people to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 as provided by health professionals. Frequent hand washing with soap and running water, use of hand sanitizer is equally important and necessary, social distancing must be observed at all times. I also enjoy people to make sure that they respect the lockdown order,” the governor stated.