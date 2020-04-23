‘COVID-19 Is Not A Condition,’ PTF Warns Against Stigmatising Survivors

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has warned Nigerians against stigmatising survivors of the disease.

Mr. Mustapha stated this on Thursday during the daily briefing of the committee.

He said, “The issue of stigmatization still persists, and it is counterproductive to our efforts.

“This disease does not discriminate on status, creed, tribe, or colour and anyone can be infected.

“It is my humble appeal that once you are infected by this disease, you should immediately report to appropriate medical facilities in your own interest and in the interest of your loved ones”.

He noted that COVID-19 is not a condition and appealed to Nigerians not to stigmatise or make anyone feel uncomfortable.

“COVID-19 is not a condition and there is no need to stigmatise anybody, I must remind all of us that over 90 percent of infected persons recover from this disease.

“In this regard, I ask all of those who have recovered from this disease to continue to tell their stories to encourage someone to step forward and seek care and medical attention”.

The PTF chairman said that the committee will continue to collaborate with governors in various states, especially with the NGF adding that the outcome of the meeting will form a critical part of recommendations that will be made to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He thanked individuals and cooperate organizations for the support received in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, 36 state governors in Nigeria recommended a two-week national inter-state lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the governors a day after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 117 new coronavirus cases in the country with total infections rising to 782.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, said the inter-state lockdown would help halt the continued rise in the number of cases as well as the spread of the pandemic.