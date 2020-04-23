Kaduna Gets First COVID-19 Testing Centre, Trains 22,000 Personnel

In order to increase COVID-19 testing capacity in Kaduna, the state government has established the first COVID-19 testing centre in the state capital.

The Commissioner for Health , Dr Amina Baloni, who made the disclosure at a news conference, says the testing center is located in a private laboratory, and geared towards increasing testing capacity for COVID-19 in the state.

She disclose that two additional testing centres will soon come on board at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria and Yusuf Dantosho Hospital in the Kaduna state capital, adding that the all centres are meant for those who fit the case definition of COVID-19.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Leaders Call For Cancellation Of Debts Owed By African Countries

She also said that an additional isolation center has been set up to admit not less than 150 patients if the need arises.

Baloni explains that over 22,000 health workers , community leaders, security personnel and faith based organizations have been trained on management of COVID–19 cases, enforcement and awareness creation.

On the number of active cases and contacts, she said that a total of 115 cases were tested from one 174 contacts, while 103 exited from the 14 day window of self isolation, with no COVID-19 related deaths recorded so far.