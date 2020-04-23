Military Destroys Compounds Housing Boko Haram Insurgents In Borno

The Nigerian Military says it has destroyed compounds housing Boko Haram terrorist leaders in Borno State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He explained that the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole conducted the attacks at Bulawa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest.

“The air strikes were executed on April 21, 2020, based on credible human intelligence reports as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement.

“Fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds scored accurate hits in the target area, leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralisation of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds,” the statement said.

Major General Enenche added that some Boko Haram fighters who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

He insisted that the military would sustain the offensive against the terrorists, as part of efforts to restore peace and security in the North East.