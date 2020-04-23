Nigeria Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths

Three more people have died of coronavirus in Nigeria, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 28.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update on the disease.

In a late-night tweet on Wednesday, the health agency noted that the number rose from the 25 total deaths recorded so far as of 11:25 pm on April 21.

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, breakdown of cases by state: Lagos-504

FCT-119

Kano-73

Ogun-24

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Oyo-17

Edo-17

Kwara-10

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Borno-9

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Gombe-5

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Sokoto-1

Adamawa-1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020

Meanwhile, a total of 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country, out of which Lagos recorded 74 infections.

Five cases were reported in Katsina, four in Ogun, two in Delta and Edo States respectively, while a case was recorded each in Kwara, Oyo, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged stood at 197 – as previously reported on Tuesday.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 22 below:

Total Samples Tested > 7153 Total Confirmed cases 873 Discharged 197 Death 28