Nigeria Records Three More COVID-19 Deaths
Three more people have died of coronavirus in Nigeria, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 28.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update on the disease.
In a late-night tweet on Wednesday, the health agency noted that the number rose from the 25 total deaths recorded so far as of 11:25 pm on April 21.
As at 11:25 pm 22nd April, breakdown of cases by state:
Lagos-504
FCT-119
Kano-73
Ogun-24
Katsina-21
Osun-20
Oyo-17
Edo-17
Kwara-10
Kaduna-9
Akwa Ibom-9
Borno-9
Bauchi-8
Delta-6
Gombe-5
Ekiti-4
Ondo-3
Rivers-3
Jigawa-2
Enugu-2
Niger-2
Abia-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Sokoto-1
Adamawa-1
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020
Meanwhile, a total of 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country, out of which Lagos recorded 74 infections.
Five cases were reported in Katsina, four in Ogun, two in Delta and Edo States respectively, while a case was recorded each in Kwara, Oyo, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged stood at 197 – as previously reported on Tuesday.
See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 22 below:
|Total Samples Tested
|> 7153
|Total Confirmed cases
|873
|Discharged
|197
|Death
|28
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Active Cases
|No. Discharged
|No of Deaths
|Lagos
|504
|383
|106
|15
|Abuja FCT
|119
|81
|35
|3
|Kano
|73
|72
|0
|1
|Osun
|20
|2
|18
|0
|Oyo
|17
|11
|5
|1
|Edo
|17
|8
|7
|2
|Ogun
|24
|19
|5
|0
|Katsina
|21
|20
|0
|1
|Kwara
|10
|8
|2
|0
|Akwa Ibom
|9
|5
|3
|1
|Kaduna
|9
|5
|4
|0
|Bauchi
|8
|3
|5
|0
|Gombe
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Delta
|6
|5
|0
|1
|Ekiti
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Borno
|9
|7
|0
|2
|Ondo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Abia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Enugu
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Rivers
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Niger
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Jigawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Benue
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anambra
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sokoto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adamawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Total
|873
|649
|197
|28
