Oyo Confirms First COVID-19 Death

Oyo State Government has recorded its first COVID-19 death.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, made this announcement on Wednesday evening via his official Twitter handle.

He revealed that the patient died at the University Teaching Hospital, (UCH) in Ibadan, the state capital.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for one suspected case came back positive. The patient died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, before his result came out today. Contact tracing has already commenced.

“As reported earlier, one confirmed case was transferred to Lagos. So, there are currently five active cases in Oyo State,” the governor tweeted.

Makinde urged people who have come in contact with COVID-19 case(s) in the state, people who returned to the country from overseas within the last month, amongst others to go for a test at the state coronavirus test centre in order to curb the spread.

“We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, for the ongoing drive through/walkthrough testing at Adamasingba Stadium.

“People who believe they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; people who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts; people with respiratory symptoms and healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above,” he said.

He appealed to residents to follow the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force by washing their hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer regularly.

He advised residents to continue to maintain social distancing reminding them that gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of ten persons.

Makinde’s announcement follows the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosure of one new case in the state bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 17.